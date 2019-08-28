Watch Club Brugge vs. LASK: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Club Brugge vs. LASK soccer game
Who's Playing
Club Brugge (home) vs. LASK (away)
What to Know
LASK needs a good match in the second leg of the Champions League's playoff round to avoid elimination. This past Tuesday, they fell a goal short of Club Brugge in the first leg, losing 0-1. Now behind on aggregation, LASK will need a win by two -- or else a win by one with at least two goals -- to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round.
The teams are set to face off at Jan Breydel Stadion at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 28th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Club Brugge vs. LASK
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Jan Breydel Stadion
- Follow: CBS Sports App
