Who's Playing

Lecce @ Cremonese

@ Current Records: Lecce 4-8-8; Cremonese 0-8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Cremonese managed to walk away from their last game against Lecce with a draw. Cremonese will take on Lecce at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giovanni Zini. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Cremonese are still winless after their game against Inter Milan on Saturday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Cremonese were close but no cigar and fell 2-1 to Inter Milan. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Cremonese, who haven't won a game since August 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Lecce administered a 2-1 loss to Salernitana back in September of 2022, but on Friday they got a taste of their own medicine. Lecce fell just short of Salernitana by a score of 2-1. That was the second loss in a row for Lecce.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. We'll see who turns their luck around and who leaves disappointed once again.

Odds

Cremonese are a slight favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

