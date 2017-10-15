WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo has miss for the ages, then scores crucial winner and first La Liga goal

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to get things going on Saturday against Getafe, aiming to score his first goal of the league season. He nearly did it in the 73rd minute but instead produced an unbelievable miss. Take a look:

¡UY! La que se perdió @Cristiano... Justo la tenía para adelantar al @realmadrid pero no define. 1️⃣-1️⃣ #GetafeRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/wJxU1lxykl — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) October 14, 2017

My goodness, how does that even happen? Was the sun in his eyes?

But, can you guess what happened? Yep, he then scored a brilliant winner.

¡GOOOL! Con furia aparece @Cristiano al minuto 85' para ir dándole la victoria al @realmadrid 1️⃣-2️⃣ #GetafeRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/KRl5L3lXEH — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) October 14, 2017

That's more like it. Brilliant ball from Isco, and he does the rest. Ronaldo is finally on the board with a goal, and much more surely to come.