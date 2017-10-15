WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo has miss for the ages, then scores crucial winner and first La Liga goal
He went from zero to hero quickly in Real Madrid's win on Saturday
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to get things going on Saturday against Getafe, aiming to score his first goal of the league season. He nearly did it in the 73rd minute but instead produced an unbelievable miss. Take a look:
My goodness, how does that even happen? Was the sun in his eyes?
But, can you guess what happened? Yep, he then scored a brilliant winner.
That's more like it. Brilliant ball from Isco, and he does the rest. Ronaldo is finally on the board with a goal, and much more surely to come.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Tottenham
Both teams are perfect through two matches
-
USMNT friendly set and what's next
There's a lot going on with U.S. Soccer as they begin to move on from not making it to Rus...
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Napoli
Two of the highest scoring teams in Europe face off
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Maribor
The Reds face a tricky road test on Tuesday
-
Tab Ramos interested in USA job
Tab Ramos said he would say yes, sort of
-
Soccer legend's son stars for USA U-17
Timothy Weah recorded a fine hat trick as the U.S. move on to the quarterfinals
Add a Comment