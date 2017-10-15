WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo has miss for the ages, then scores crucial winner and first La Liga goal

He went from zero to hero quickly in Real Madrid's win on Saturday

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to get things going on Saturday against Getafe, aiming to score his first goal of the league season. He nearly did it in the 73rd minute but instead produced an unbelievable miss. Take a look:

My goodness, how does that even happen? Was the sun in his eyes?

But, can you guess what happened? Yep, he then scored a brilliant winner. 

That's more like it. Brilliant ball from Isco, and he does the rest. Ronaldo is finally on the board with a goal, and much more surely to come.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

