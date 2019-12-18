WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in fifth straight Juventus match with gravity-defying header vs. Sampdoria
Ronaldo soars to score go-ahead goal for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has often showed us that he can do the impossible, or at least the near impossible, on the soccer field. Ronaldo impressed fans once again with a gravity-defying header to put Juventus up 2-1 over Sampdoria at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
On Wednesday night, Ronaldo soared into the air with that extra effort to score the go-ahead goal.
The broadcasters yelled, "And what about that?" as the ball flew into the net.
Here is a look at the ridiculous goal:
After taking the lead, Ronaldo faced the crowd and then joined his teammates in the celebration.
According to Sky, Ronaldo leapt 71 cm, or just under 28 inches, off the ground. When he made contact with the ball, Sky reported that he was at 2.5 m in the air, or 8.39 feet.
It was not only impressive on its own, but it marked career first, a goal in five straight Juventus matches. The goals were against Sassuolo, Lazio, Leverkusen, Udinese and Sampdoria.
Here is a closer look at the goal that had the superstar athlete well over the heads of his opponents.
The goal not only got his team the win, but also helped move Juventus to top of Serie A.
Juventus is set to play SS Lazio on Sunday.
