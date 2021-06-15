Hydration is certainly one of the most important aspects of being a professional athlete. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo clearly takes that concept extremely seriously.

During a Euro 2020 press conference, there were two Coca-Cola bottles and one water bottle on the table where Ronaldo was sitting to answer questions from the media. In a strange course of action, Ronaldo took the Coca-Cola bottles and moved them completely out of the camera's view. Ronaldo then held the water bottle up to clearly show that water is his beverage of choice.

It's worth noting that Coca-Cola is a sponsor of Euro 2020 and perhaps also that Ronaldo doesn't have any sponsorships with any of Coke's corporate rivals.

While the shunning of Coca-Cola may come as a bit of a surprise, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on board with Ronaldo's beverage of choice. Brady took to Twitter to agree with the fact that water is the more suitable choice for athletes.

It's definitely not surprising to see a professional athlete shy away from soda that contains tons of sugar and isn't the healthiest drink for you. However, Ronaldo made sure everyone knew that he was choosing water and wanted to make sure that it was clear that he agreed with Tom Brady, and Bobby Boucher.