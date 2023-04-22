The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Everton 6-9-16, Crystal Palace 9-9-13

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Watch: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Crystal Palace are 1-5 against Everton since October of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Crystal Palace will be playing at home against Everton at 10:00 a.m. ET. Crystal Palace should still be riding high after a big win while Everton will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Southampton by a score of 2-0. Crystal Palace better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Eberechi Eze, who scored both goals for his team.

Meanwhile, Everton haven't won a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell to Fulham 3-1. The match was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Everton were shut out in the second half.

Crystal Palace suffered a grim 3-0 defeat to Everton in their previous matchup last October. Will Crystal Palace have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Crystal Palace are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +107 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.