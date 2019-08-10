Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace (home) vs. Everton (away)
Current Records: Crystal Palace 0-0-0; Everton 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Crystal Palace 14-17-7; Everton 15-14-9;
What to Know
The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Everton and Crystal Palace will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Selhurst Park.
Although Everton was not in danger of being relegated last season, they'll surely be looking to improve on their eighth-place, 54-point finish. Crystal Palace also wound up near the middle of the pack, finishing 12th with 49 points.
Everton got the better of Crystal Palace in their first leg last year (2-0), but they were on equal footing in the second leg (0-0). Maybe Crystal Palace can gain the edge this time? Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton have won all of the games they've played against Crystal Palace in the last 4 years.
- Apr 27, 2019 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Everton 0
- Oct 21, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 10, 2018 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Nov 18, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Everton 2
- Jan 21, 2017 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Everton 1
- Oct 01, 2016 - Everton 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Sep 30, 2016 - Everton 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
-
