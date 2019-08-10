Watch Crystal Palace vs. Everton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace (home) vs. Everton (away)

Current Records: Crystal Palace 0-0-0; Everton 0-0-0

Last Season Records: Crystal Palace 14-17-7; Everton 15-14-9;

What to Know

The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Everton and Crystal Palace will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Selhurst Park.

Although Everton was not in danger of being relegated last season, they'll surely be looking to improve on their eighth-place, 54-point finish. Crystal Palace also wound up near the middle of the pack, finishing 12th with 49 points.

Everton got the better of Crystal Palace in their first leg last year (2-0), but they were on equal footing in the second leg (0-0). Maybe Crystal Palace can gain the edge this time? Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Everton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Everton have won all of the games they've played against Crystal Palace in the last 4 years.