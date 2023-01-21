The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Newcastle United @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Newcastle United 10-1-8; Crystal Palace 6-8-5
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Newcastle United and Crystal Palace played to a draw at St. James' Park and now head to Selhurst Park to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Magpies have a defense that allows only 0.58 goals per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Fulham on Sunday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Chelsea, losing 1-0. That was Crystal Palace's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Chelsea.
Newcastle's victory brought them up to 10-1-8 while Crystal Palace's loss pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. The Magpies are 6-0-3 after wins this year, and Crystal Palace is 3-2-2 after losses.
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
Series History
Newcastle United have won four out of their last 11 games against Crystal Palace.
- Sep 03, 2022 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Apr 20, 2022 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 23, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 02, 2021 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Nov 27, 2020 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 22, 2020 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 21, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 06, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Sep 22, 2018 - Newcastle United 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 04, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Oct 21, 2017 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0