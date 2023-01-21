The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Newcastle United 10-1-8; Crystal Palace 6-8-5

What to Know

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace played to a draw at St. James' Park and now head to Selhurst Park to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Magpies have a defense that allows only 0.58 goals per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Fulham on Sunday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Chelsea, losing 1-0. That was Crystal Palace's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Chelsea.

Newcastle's victory brought them up to 10-1-8 while Crystal Palace's loss pulled them down to 6-8-5. The Magpies are 6-0-3 after wins this year, and Crystal Palace is 3-2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Series History

Newcastle United have won four out of their last 11 games against Crystal Palace.