Watch Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Sheffield United @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Sheffield United 8-7-9; Crystal Palace 7-8-9

What to Know

Sheffield United is headed to at Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Sheffield will face off against Crystal Palace on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. The Blades have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Crystal Palace should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Sheffield was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met last week. Sheffield lost 1-0 to Man City.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace came up short against Southampton last Tuesday, falling 2-0.

The losses put Sheffield at 8-7-9 and Crystal Palace at 7-8-9. Sheffield is 3-1-2 after losses this year, Crystal Palace 3-2-2.

How To Watch

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.