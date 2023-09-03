The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Wolverhampton 1-0-2, Crystal Palace 1-1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Crystal Palace at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Selhurst Park. Wolves pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the favored Eagles.

On Saturday, Wolverhampton's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They beat Everton by a goal, winning 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for Wolves who in their last game suffered a tough 4-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Brentford played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each.

Wolverhampton was able to grind out a solid victory over Crystal Palace in their previous matchup back in April, winning 2-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wolves since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Crystal Palace is a solid favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -109 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Crystal Palace has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.