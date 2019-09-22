Watch Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)

Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-2-1; Wolverhampton 0-2-3

What to Know

Wolverhampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Selhurst Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 1-0 on the road and Crystal Palace taking the second 2-0.

Last week Wolves faced Chelsea for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. On Saturday, Wolves lost to Chelsea by a decisive 2-5 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Wolverhampton.

Crystal Palace was out to avenge their 0-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Crystal Palace ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-4 walloping at Tottenham Hotspur's hands.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

Who: Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton both have one win in their last two games.