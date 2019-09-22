Watch Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)
Current Records: Crystal Palace 2-2-1; Wolverhampton 0-2-3
What to Know
Wolverhampton and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Selhurst Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 1-0 on the road and Crystal Palace taking the second 2-0.
Last week Wolves faced Chelsea for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. On Saturday, Wolves lost to Chelsea by a decisive 2-5 margin. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Wolverhampton.
Crystal Palace was out to avenge their 0-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Crystal Palace ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-4 walloping at Tottenham Hotspur's hands.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton both have one win in their last two games.
- Jan 02, 2019 - Wolverhampton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Oct 06, 2018 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Wolverhampton 1
