WATCH: Clint Dempsey scores brilliant winner as Seattle advances in MLS playoffs

This was some hit from 'Deuce'

The Seattle Sounders are through in the MLS playoffs, advancing to the Western Conference final after beating the Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday.

After no goals from either team in the first leg, Seattle took the second leg at home 2-0 with Clint Dempsey scoring both. The U.S. men's national team veteran, who was suspended for the first leg, came back with fury, scoring the winner in the 56th minute. Check out this hit:

Lovely trap, takes that good touch to set up the shot and fires home with class. He's still got it, and Seattle still has a chance to repeat as MLS champs. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories