Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Rosenborg: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Rosenborg soccer game
Who's Playing
Dinamo Zagreb (home) vs. Rosenborg (away)
What to Know
Dinamo Zagreb is set to square off against Rosenborg in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at Maksimir Stadium at 3 p.m. ET August 21st. The overall loser of the this round (based on aggregation) will be placed in the Europa League's group stage.
Last season, Dinamo Zagreb lost in the playoff round to Young Boys on scores of 1-1 and 1-2. Relegated to the Europa League, they were knocked out by Benfica in the round of 16. As for Rosenborg, they bowed out in the second qualifying round, losing to Celtic 1-3 and 0-0.
Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 4-0 second-leg victory over Ferencvaros. Rosenborg is coming off of a 3-1 second-leg win over NK Maribor.
Will Dinamo Zagreb make it out of the playoff round this time around, or is Rosenborg getting to the next stage instead? Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Rosenborg
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Maksimir Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
