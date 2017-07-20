WATCH: El Salvador player twists Altidore's nipple, bites shoulder in shocking display

There are dirty tactics in every sport, and in soccer, we got quite the dosage of it on Wednesday night.

As the U.S. beat El Salvador 2-0 in the Gold Cup quarters, Jozy Altidore was being pestered all night and it got out of hand. It got so bad that at one point in the second half, Henry Romero twisted Altidore's nipple and bites his shoulder. Not joking.

Take a look.

El Salvador player bites,nippletwits Jozy Altidore. That is a real sentence. pic.twitter.com/kHVqBukW5B — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) July 20, 2017

Shocking stuff. Horrific, and no place for that anywhere. Mr. Romero, a suspension is coming your way.

A dirty tactic that didn't work, and deservingly so.