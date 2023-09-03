Serie A is back in action on Sunday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Empoli

Current Records: Juventus 1-1-0, Empoli 0-0-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena

Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Juventus at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena.

Empoli didn't get the result they wanted in their first contest with Monza on Saturday. Empoli will be looking for a result a little better than the 2-0 defeat they were dealt on Saturday when they meet later in the season. That means they have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Meanwhile, neither Juventus nor Bologna could gain the upper hand on Sunday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Empoli is expected to lose their third match, which is bad news given the team's subpar 4-11-15 record as the underdog last season. Betting on them to play a draw was the clever bettor's play last year: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome in every Serie A game gave those bettors a nice $2,243.00 profit. On the other hand, Juventus will play as the favorite, and the team was 19-6-7 as such last season.

Everything went Empoli's way against Juventus in their previous matchup back in May as they made off with a 4-1 win. Will the Blues repeat their success, or do the White and Blacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Juventus is a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -150 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Empoli.