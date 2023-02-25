Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Empoli

Current Records: Napoli 20-2-1; Empoli 6-10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani

Stadio Carlo Castellani TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but if the odds can be believed they're going to need that advantage desperately. Empoli will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Napoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani. Empoli are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Empoli and Fiorentina finished up their game on Sunday with a 1-1 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Empoli, who haven't won a game since January 28th.

Meanwhile, Napoli extended their game-winning streak to seven on Friday. Napoli were able to grind out a solid win over Sassuolo, winning 2-0. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Napoli also won the last time the pair played on October 29, 2022.

Empoli will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -227 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

