Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Spezia @ Empoli

Current Records: Spezia 4-6-11; Empoli 6-8-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani

Stadio Carlo Castellani TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Spezia will head out on the road to face off against Empoli on Saturday at Stadio Carlo Castellani. Spezia will come in off three low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

Spezia must be hurting after a devastating 3-0 loss at the hands of Napoli on Sunday. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Spezia were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either.

Meanwhile, Empoli lost 2-1 against Roma back in September of 2022 and they found the same result on Saturday. Empoli fell to Roma 2-0. Empoli haven't found any success against Roma since April 1, 2017, this loss making it seven unsatisfying results in a row.

The losses dropped Spezia to 4-6-11 and Empoli to 18-2-1. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

Odds

Empoli are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +102 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

