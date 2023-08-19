Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+ on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Empoli

Current Records: Verona 0-0-0, Empoli 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena

Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Verona will head out on the road to face off against Empoli at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena.

Looking back to last season, Verona finished on the wrong side of .500 (7-10-21), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Empoli didn't have their best season, finishing 10-13-15.

Verona is expected to open their campaign with a loss, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 2-6-18 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,440.69. Empoli will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 6-2-0 as such last season.

Odds

Empoli is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +139 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.