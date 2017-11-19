WATCH: English team scores wild goal from 65 yards out from inside his own half

Luton Town's Olly Lee only got one goal on Saturday in a 7-0 win over Cambridge, but what a goal it was. Just after the half-hour mark, Lee scored from inside his own half, putting this ball away from 65 yards. Take a look:

That almost didn't need to bounce to get in there. What a fantastic hit. There is no playing down just how difficult it is to, not alone get the power right, but to get the accuracy right. Goal of the month, hands down.