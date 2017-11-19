WATCH: English team scores wild goal from 65 yards out from inside his own half

What a day it was for Luton Town and Olly Lee

Luton Town's Olly Lee only got one goal on Saturday in a 7-0 win over Cambridge, but what a goal it was. Just after the half-hour mark, Lee scored from inside his own half, putting this ball away from 65 yards. Take a look:

Ollie Lee finds the net from his own half

FROM HIS OWN HALF!!!!! Olly Lee's shot finds the net from far out for Luton Town Football Club in a 7-goal thriller for them. Catch every goal from every game on Football On 5, Saturdays at 9pm on Channel 5.

Posted by Channel 5 Sport on Saturday, November 18, 2017

That almost didn't need to bounce to get in there. What a fantastic hit. There is no playing down just how difficult it is to, not alone get the power right, but to get the accuracy right. Goal of the month, hands down.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories