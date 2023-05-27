The Premier League season concludes on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Everton

Current Records: Bournemouth 11-6-20, Everton 7-12-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: Peacock

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Everton. They will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Bournemouth at Goodison Park. Everton are out to stop a 3-game streak of losses at home.

On Saturday, Everton and Wolverhampton played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Everton's goal came from Yerry Mina at minute 90, while Wolverhampton's was scored by Hee-Chan Hwang in the 34th.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 1-0. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Bournemouth: they've now lost three straight matchups with Manchester United.

Everton might still be hurting after the devastating 3-0 loss walloping they got from Bournemouth in their previous matchup last November. Will Everton have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Everton are a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -211 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.