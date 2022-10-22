The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Everton

Current Records: Crystal Palace 3-3-4; Everton 2-5-4

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

What to Know

Everton will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Crystal Palace winning the first 3-1 at home and Everton taking the second 3-2.

On Wednesday, Everton fell a goal short of Newcastle United, losing 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Tuesday, finishing off Wolverhampton 2-1.

Crystal Palace's win lifted them to 3-3-4 (10th place with 13 points) while Everton's loss dropped them down to 2-5-4 (15th place with ten points). We'll see if Crystal Palace can repeat their recent success or if Everton bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +160; Draw +205; Palace +185

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Series History

Everton have won six out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.