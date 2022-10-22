The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Everton
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 3-3-4; Everton 2-5-4
What to Know
Everton will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. The teams split their matchups last year, with Crystal Palace winning the first 3-1 at home and Everton taking the second 3-2.
On Wednesday, Everton fell a goal short of Newcastle United, losing 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Tuesday, finishing off Wolverhampton 2-1.
Crystal Palace's win lifted them to 3-3-4 (10th place with 13 points) while Everton's loss dropped them down to 2-5-4 (15th place with ten points). We'll see if Crystal Palace can repeat their recent success or if Everton bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +160; Draw +205; Palace +185
Series History
Everton have won six out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.
- May 19, 2022 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Dec 12, 2021 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Everton 1
- Apr 05, 2021 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Everton 1
- Sep 26, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 08, 2020 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Aug 10, 2019 - Everton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 27, 2019 - Everton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 21, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Feb 10, 2018 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Nov 18, 2017 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 21, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 01, 2016 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Everton 1