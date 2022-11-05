The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Everton

Current Records: Leicester City 3-8-2; Everton 3-5-5

What to Know

This Saturday, Leicester City is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.92 goals per contest. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Leicester will be seeking to avenge the 2-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played May 8.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Foxes were not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Leicester lost 1-0 to Man City.

Speaking of close games: Everton and Fulham tied 0-0, good for one point each.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBC

NBC Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +150; Draw +220; Leicester City +185

Series History

Everton have won seven out of their last 12 games against Leicester City.