Watch Everton vs. Norwich City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. Norwich City (away)

Current Records: Everton 4-6-2; Norwich City 2-9-1

What to Know

Everton's and Norwich City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. Everton will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Norwich at 10 a.m. ET. Everton has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Norwich should be prepared for a fight.

Everton dodged a bullet two weeks ago, finishing off Southampton 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Canaries came up short against Watford, falling 2-0.

Everton's win lifted them to 4-6-2 (14 points) while Norwich City's loss dropped them down to 2-9-1 (seven points). We'll see if Everton can repeat their recent success or if the Canaries bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Norwich City

Everton vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.