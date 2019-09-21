Watch Everton vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Everton vs. Sheffield United soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)
Current Records: Everton 2-2-1; Sheffield United 1-2-2
What to Know
Sheffield United will square off against Everton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Sheffield has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Everton should be prepared for a fight.
On Saturday, the Blades fell a goal short of Southampton, losing 0-1. Everton didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Bournemouth, either. Everton came up short against Bournemouth, falling 1-3. Everton might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their win against Bournemouth when they last met Jan. of this year.
Everton are 2-2-1 (seven points) and Sheffield is 1-2-2 (five points), so if Sheffield wins they will leapfrog Everton in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Sheffield United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.
