The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Everton

Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-0-2, Everton 0-0-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Everton at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Wolverhampton and Brighton combined for 13 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Wolverhampton's bruising 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion might stick with them for a while. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Wolves: they've now lost four straight matchups with the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, Everton ended up on the wrong side of a painful 4-0 walloping at Aston Villa's hands. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for the Toffees: they've now lost five straight matchups with Villans.

Wolverhampton is expected to lose their third game, which is bad news given the team's subpar 6-4-16 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,942.78. On the other hand, Everton will play as the favorite, and the team was 3-3-6 as such last season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see if either squad is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

Everton is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +132 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Wolverhampton has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Everton.