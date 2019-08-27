Watch FC Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch FC Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos soccer game
Who's Playing
FC Krasnodar (home) vs. Olympiacos (away)
What to Know
FC Krasnodar needs a good match in the second leg of the Champions League's playoff round to avoid elimination. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-4 walloping at Olympiacos' hands. To ensure survival in the tournament, FC Krasnodar must win by five .
The teams are set to face off at Krasnodar Stadium at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: FC Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Krasnodar Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
