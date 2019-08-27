Watch FC Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch FC Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos soccer game

Who's Playing

FC Krasnodar (home) vs. Olympiacos (away)

What to Know

FC Krasnodar needs a good match in the second leg of the Champions League's playoff round to avoid elimination. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-4 walloping at Olympiacos' hands. To ensure survival in the tournament, FC Krasnodar must win by five .

The teams are set to face off at Krasnodar Stadium at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch

  • Who: FC Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos
  • When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Krasnodar Stadium
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
Our Latest Stories