Watch FC Krasnodar vs. Olympiacos: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

FC Krasnodar (home) vs. Olympiacos (away)

What to Know

FC Krasnodar needs a good match in the second leg of the Champions League's playoff round to avoid elimination. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-4 walloping at Olympiacos' hands. To ensure survival in the tournament, FC Krasnodar must win by five .

The teams are set to face off at Krasnodar Stadium at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 27th, the winner advancing to the group stage. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch