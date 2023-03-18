untitled-design-2023-03-18t171453-499.png
Serie A is back in action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Lecce @ Fiorentina
  • Current Records: Lecce 6-9-11; Fiorentina 9-7-10

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Stadio Artemio Franchi
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Fiorentina will be playing the the full 90 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Lecce at 10:00 a.m. ET. Lecce is crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Fiorentina will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Fiorentina beat Cremonese 2-0 on Sunday.

Lecce came up short against Torino on Sunday, falling 2-0. That's two games in a row now that Lecce have lost by two goals.

Fiorentina's victory bumped their season record to 9-7-10 while Lecce's defeat dropped theirs to 6-9-11. We'll see if Fiorentina can repeat their recent success, or if Lecce bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Fiorentina are a huge favorite against Lecce, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -167 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

