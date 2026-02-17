Monaco couldn't have asked for a better start against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League playoffs than American striker Folarin Balogun scoring less than a minute into the first leg with well-timed header. After the cross from Aleksandr Golovin, Balogun just had to divert the ball on target and wasted no time putting his side ahead in the match. He wasn't done there, getting his second goal in the 18th minute of play.

These are the fourth and fifth Champions League goal for Balogun this season and his ninth and 10th for the club in all competitions as he has gained confidence leading the line. They may have been Balogun's first goals of 2026, but they couldn't have come at a better time, leading his side in a home leg of the knockout phase with a chance to make the round of 16.

Few would've given Monaco a chance to get past the reigning champions of this competition, but thanks to a hot start from the American, Monaco will have the opportunity to do just, even with PSG rallying to make it 2-2. Vitinha's saved penalty and Ousmane Dembele needing to leave the match with an injury to be replaced by Desire Doue, who scored with his first touch of the ball, wrapped up a wild first half of play, but it's one was still dominated by Balogun.

Now with more Champions League goals than Ligue 1 goals, the 24-year-old is establishing himself as a big-game player for Monaco with his performances in the league phase and now the knockouts. After a strong November camp for the United States men's national team, this is also something that USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will love to see as the clock ticks closer to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Just like Monaco will need as much as they can get from Balogun to make it past a tough PSG side, the USMNT will look toward the striker to advance as far as possible at the World Cup. Already performing with pressure on his shoulders, this is a good start.