WATCH: French team scores unbelievably bonkers goal from midfield line

This is called scoring in style

Lyon got off to quite the start on Saturday in their Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux on Saturday, with Nabil Fekir finishing from the midfield line. The player ambitiously went for glory and scored with a wild, rocket hit.

Take a look:

What a hit. Those are just like throwing up a prayer in football, and it worked.

Sadly for Lyon, they ended up blowing a 3-1 lead and drew 3-3. But, at least they'll have Fekir's goal to remember.

