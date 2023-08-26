Serie A returns Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Frosinone

Current Records: Atalanta 1-0-0, Frosinone 0-0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Benito Stirpe

Stadio Benito Stirpe TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Atalanta will head out on the road to face off against Frosinone at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Benito Stirpe. The Goddess should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Canaries will be looking to get back into the win column.

On Sunday, Atalanta's game was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They took their game against Sassuolo 2-0.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Frosinone after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Napoli. The Canaries have struggled against the Little Donkeys recently, and Saturday's game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Atalanta is expected to win their second matchup of the season, and that's good news given their solid 17-3-7 record as favorites last season. Atalanta fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A game netted those bettors $1,710.10.

Everything went Atalanta's way against Frosinone in their previous matchup back in January of 2019 as they made off with a 5-0 win. Will The Goddess repeat their success, or do the Canaries have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atalanta is a solid favorite against Frosinone, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -149 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Atalanta won 3 games and tied 1 game in their last 4 contests with Frosinone.