Who's Playing
- Sassuolo @ Frosinone
- Current Records: Sassuolo 1-0-2, Frosinone 1-1-1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Benito Stirpe
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Frosinone will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Sassuolo at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Frosinone's last game last Saturday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. They and Udinese ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Sassuolo faced off against Verona for the first time this season, and the Black and Greens walked away the winners. Sassuolo walked away with a 3-1 win over Verona last Friday.
Frosinone will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
Odds
Sassuolo is a slight favorite against Frosinone, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +146 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Sassuolo won 1 game and tied 2 games in their last 3 contests with Frosinone.
- May 05, 2019 - Frosinone 2 vs. Sassuolo 2
- Dec 16, 2018 - Sassuolo 2 vs. Frosinone 0
- Jan 06, 2016 - Frosinone 2 vs. Sassuolo 2