Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Frosinone

Current Records: Sassuolo 1-0-2, Frosinone 1-1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Benito Stirpe

Stadio Benito Stirpe Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Frosinone will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Sassuolo at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Frosinone's last game last Saturday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. They and Udinese ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo faced off against Verona for the first time this season, and the Black and Greens walked away the winners. Sassuolo walked away with a 3-1 win over Verona last Friday.

Frosinone will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Sassuolo is a slight favorite against Frosinone, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +146 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Sassuolo won 1 game and tied 2 games in their last 3 contests with Frosinone.