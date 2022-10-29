The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Fulham

Current Records: Everton 3-5-4; Fulham 5-4-3

What to Know

Fulham needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.83 goals per contest before their matchup on Saturday. They will square off against Everton at 12:30 p.m. ET at Craven Cottage.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Fulham and Leeds United on Sunday, but Fulham stepped up in the second half for a 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, Everton kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Saturday and took the match 3-0.

Their wins bumped Fulham to 5-4-3 and Everton to 3-5-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

Who: Fulham vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Everton When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham +129; Draw +240; Everton +200

