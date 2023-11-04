The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Fulham

Current Records: Manchester United 5-0-5, Fulham 3-3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know



Manchester United will head out on the road to face off against Fulham at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage. Despite being away, Man United is favored nonetheless.

Man United can only go 1-1 at best against Man City this season after their first game on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 3-0 loss at the hands of Man City.

Meanwhile, neither Fulham nor Brighton could gain the upper hand on Sunday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Fulham's goal came from Joao Palhinha at minute 65, while Brighton's was scored by Evan Ferguson in the 26th.

Man United's season record now sits at 5-0-5, while Fulham is 3-3-4.

Man United beat Fulham by a goal when the teams last played back in May, winning 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Man United since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +102 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Fulham.