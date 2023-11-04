The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Fulham
- Current Records: Manchester United 5-0-5, Fulham 3-3-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Craven Cottage
- TV: USA Network
What to Know
Manchester United will head out on the road to face off against Fulham at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Craven Cottage. Despite being away, Man United is favored nonetheless.
Man United can only go 1-1 at best against Man City this season after their first game on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 3-0 loss at the hands of Man City.
Meanwhile, neither Fulham nor Brighton could gain the upper hand on Sunday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Fulham's goal came from Joao Palhinha at minute 65, while Brighton's was scored by Evan Ferguson in the 26th.
Man United's season record now sits at 5-0-5, while Fulham is 3-3-4.
Man United beat Fulham by a goal when the teams last played back in May, winning 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Man United since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Manchester United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +102 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Manchester United won 5 games and tied 1 game in their last 6 contests with Fulham.
- May 28, 2023 - Manchester United 2 vs. Fulham 1
- Nov 13, 2022 - Manchester United 2 vs. Fulham 1
- May 18, 2021 - Fulham 1 vs. Manchester United 1
- Jan 20, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Fulham 1
- Feb 09, 2019 - Manchester United 3 vs. Fulham 0
- Dec 08, 2018 - Manchester United 4 vs. Fulham 1