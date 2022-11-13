The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Fulham

Current Records: Manchester United 7-4-2; Fulham 5-5-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Manchester United will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Craven Cottage at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Red Devils came up short against Aston Villa on Sunday, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Fulham fell a goal shy of Man City, losing 2-1.

The losses put Man United at 7-4-2 and Fulham at 5-5-4. Man United is 2-1 after losses this year, Fulham 2-1-1.

Watch every match of the UEFA Champions League all year on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Get 50% off the annual plan with promo code ALLYEAR! A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

How To Watch

Who: Fulham vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Manchester United When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham +290; Draw +275; Man U -116

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.