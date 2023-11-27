The Premier League action continues on Monday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Fulham
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-3-5, Fulham 3-3-6
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Craven Cottage
- TV: USA Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
What to Know
And we're back! after a months-long layoff, the Premier League is ready to kick off again. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Fulham at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Craven Cottage. Wolverhampton's last seven games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Wolverhampton faced off against Tottenham for the first time this season, and Wolverhampton walked away the winners. They beat Tottenham by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal Wolverhampton scored came from Mario Lemina in minute 90.
Meanwhile, Fulham has not won a game since October 7th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They fell 3-1 to Aston Villa.
The losses dropped Wolverhampton to 4-3-5 and Tottenham to 8-2-2.
Odds
Fulham is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +138 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Wolverhampton won 3 games and tied 3 games in their last 6 contests with Fulham.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 1
- Aug 13, 2022 - Fulham 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Apr 09, 2021 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 0
- Oct 04, 2020 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 0
- May 04, 2019 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 0
- Dec 26, 2018 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 1