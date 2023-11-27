The Premier League action continues on Monday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Fulham

Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-3-5, Fulham 3-3-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Craven Cottage TV: USA Network

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

And we're back! after a months-long layoff, the Premier League is ready to kick off again. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Fulham at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Craven Cottage. Wolverhampton's last seven games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Wolverhampton faced off against Tottenham for the first time this season, and Wolverhampton walked away the winners. They beat Tottenham by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal Wolverhampton scored came from Mario Lemina in minute 90.

Meanwhile, Fulham has not won a game since October 7th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They fell 3-1 to Aston Villa.

The losses dropped Wolverhampton to 4-3-5 and Tottenham to 8-2-2.

Odds

Fulham is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +138 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Wolverhampton won 3 games and tied 3 games in their last 6 contests with Fulham.