untitled-design-2023-11-27t140810-482.png
Getty Images

The Premier League action continues on Monday.

Who's Playing

  • Wolverhampton @ Fulham
  • Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-3-5, Fulham 3-3-6

How To Watch

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Craven Cottage
  • TV: USA Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

And we're back! after a months-long layoff, the Premier League is ready to kick off again. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Fulham at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Craven Cottage. Wolverhampton's last seven games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Wolverhampton faced off against Tottenham for the first time this season, and Wolverhampton walked away the winners. They beat Tottenham by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal Wolverhampton scored came from Mario Lemina in minute 90.

Meanwhile, Fulham has not won a game since October 7th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They fell 3-1 to Aston Villa.

The losses dropped Wolverhampton to 4-3-5 and Tottenham to 8-2-2.

Odds

Fulham is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +138 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Wolverhampton won 3 games and tied 3 games in their last 6 contests with Fulham.

  • Feb 24, 2023 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 1
  • Aug 13, 2022 - Fulham 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0
  • Apr 09, 2021 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 0
  • Oct 04, 2020 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 0
  • May 04, 2019 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 0
  • Dec 26, 2018 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Fulham 1