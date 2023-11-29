The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Galatasaray

Current Records: Manchester United 1-0-3, Galatasaray 1-1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Rams Global Stadium

Rams Global Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Galatasaray will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will face off against Manchester United in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 29th at Rams Global Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

After a sunny season, Galatasaray has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They fell just short of Bayern Munchen by a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Kobenhavn combined for 16 shots on goal on November 8th, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Manchester United fell just short of Kobenhavn by a score of 4-3. Manchester United didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Galatasaray now has a losing record at 1-1-2. As for Manchester United, their loss dropped their record down to 1-0-3.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Manchester United is a slight favorite against Galatasaray, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +148 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Galatasaray won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 03, 2023 - Galatasaray 3 vs. Manchester United 2

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern