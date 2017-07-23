WATCH: Heroic ref saves player's life after injury, goes to hospital to console mother

This ref is being treated like a hero for what he did on Saturday

A referee, who is also a physical education teacher in Argentina, is receiving international hero status for what he did on Saturday while working a match in the country's fourth division. Yael Falcon Perez was refereeing a match between San Miguel and Defensores Unidos when player San Miguel's Isaias Olariaga collided with an opponent, receiving a horrific, potentially life-threatening injury, with the ref coming to the rescue.

Take a look:

"In the clash of heads in the box, I see the San Miguel player convulsing. When one's mouth is open, the biggest cause of death is by the tongue not allowing the person to breathe," he told Clarin.

The ref jumped to the rescue, quickly knowing something had gone terribly wrong, signaling for medical personnel to quickly tend to the player. As it turns out, he suffered a fractured skull and was undergoing surgery on Saturday night, with medical personnel saying the ref's quick reaction was crucial.

Below is a pic of the player being taken to the hospital.

Terrifying stuff. 

And as you can imagine, the player's mother is as worried as any. And that's where the ref stepped up again, consoling her at the hospital in a photo that's gone viral in South America. 

Pure class, and a hero indeed. Here's hoping the player recovers from this nightmare and props to Perez for his actions, both on the pitch and after.

