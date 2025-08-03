Tottenham striker and club captain Heung-min Son played what is expected to be his last match as a Spurs player on Sunday in a friendly game against Newcastle in front of his national team home supporters at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Korea. The South Korean striker was given a guard of honor when he was replaced in the 65th minute of the match that ended 1-1, giving the armband to Ben Davies before being welcomed by his teammates and Tottenham's staff in an emotional moment.

On Saturday, Son announced he has decided to leave Spurs this summer after 10 years at the club. Here's the moment he came off the pitch:

"I didn't think I was going to cry at first but after hearing a few words from my teammates, leaving the club I've spent so much time with felt really tough. I felt really, really happy playing this match. Thanks to my fans, my teammates and also my opponents, I've had an unforgettable day. My career is not over yet, and I want to continue to bring joy. I know I have more things I want to accomplish as a football player," he said after the match.

Son is now set to join LAFC and the MLS in the coming days, according to multiple reports.

Heung-min Son may be leaving Tottenham, but he departs Spurs as much more than just a club legend Pardeep Cattry

In 2015, Son became the most expensive Asian transfer in the history of the Premier League, joining from Bayer Leverkusen for around $20 million, and he helped Spurs win their first trophy in 17 years this season after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final of the 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Europa League.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke after the game about the guard of honor, which his players participated in. "The reaction was instinctive from my players. That speaks volumes about him. It's not just the talent he has but the way he has carried himself over the years. He's seen as one of the game's great Premier League players," he said.