Watch Independiente vs. River Plate live stream, TV: Copa Libertadores en vivo, canal, horario, cómo ver online

River Plate and Independiente meet on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal showdown as El Rojo hosts Los Millonarios at the Estadio Libertadores de America. River is fresh off eliminating Independiente's top rival, Racing Club, in the round of 16, while Independiente got past Santos of Brazil thanks to a 3-0 win as a result of a forfeit for using an ineligible player.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Independiente vs. River Plate in the USA

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Independiente vs. River Plate prediction

Independiente has been strong at home and has done well lately in international competitions. But River is more talented and has speed to cause some trouble. In the end, everything will be up for grabs in the second leg. River 1, Independiente 1.