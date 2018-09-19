Watch Independiente vs. River Plate live stream, TV: Copa Libertadores en vivo, canal, horario, cómo ver online
Two of Argentina's biggest teams face off in the first leg of the quarters
River Plate and Independiente meet on Wednesday in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal showdown as El Rojo hosts Los Millonarios at the Estadio Libertadores de America. River is fresh off eliminating Independiente's top rival, Racing Club, in the round of 16, while Independiente got past Santos of Brazil thanks to a 3-0 win as a result of a forfeit for using an ineligible player.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Independiente vs. River Plate in the USA
When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Independiente vs. River Plate prediction
Independiente has been strong at home and has done well lately in international competitions. But River is more talented and has speed to cause some trouble. In the end, everything will be up for grabs in the second leg. River 1, Independiente 1.
