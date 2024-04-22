It's all over in Italy. Inter have won the Serie A title, clinching the teams 20th Scudetto, and winning them the so called "second star." Fracesco Acerbi got the action started with a back post header from a set piece in the 18th minute, and Inter truly put the match away thanks to a Marcus Thuram goal early in the second half.

The match featured a curious set of decisions from Milan manager Stefano Pioli who started Rafael Leao at striker, supported by Christian Cpulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yunus Musah in a band of three. The approach didn't work, and by the time Milan brought on their more traditional striker in Olivier Giroud the match was, in effect, over.

Milan made it interesting late with Fikayo Tomori clawing one back in the 79th minute as Milan tried to keep their crosstown rivals from clinching their title in a derby grudge-match. But ultimately it was not to be and the game devolved own the stretch with three red cars issued in second-half extra time as Inter held on.

Inter won't care about any of that now, however, and the party is well and truly on. You can keep up with all the postgame coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network, where the crew will break it all down, including coverage live from the field in Milan.

