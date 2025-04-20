After Inter's 1-0 defeat against Bologna thanks to the last-minute goal of Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini, it becomes even more clear that if the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title, it will only be because Napoli didn't finish as expected with five games left before the end of the season. Bologna won thanks to a wonderful shot of Orsolini, who was able to convert from the unintentional assist of Inter defender Yann Bisseck in the dying moments. As the game neared its end, Bologna were pushing to score the winner, also taking advantage of Inter's poor fitness, as the Nerazzurri seemed to pay for the challenging quarterfinal return leg against Bayern Munich played on Wednesday. While the home side in the race for a spot in the top four, Inter are now tied on points with Napoli (71) with five games left before the end of the season. In case both teams end the season with the same points, the Serie A title winner will be decided by a playoff final.

Here is the scissor-kick winner.

Inter's defeat at Bologna arrives a few days after the Nerazzurri were able to knock Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals and three days before facing AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals (live on Paramount+), after drawing 1-1 in the first leg. The schedule of the side coached by Simone Inzaghi, which can potentially still win the treble as they are still in all the competitions, is definitely helping Antonio Conte's Napoli, who can fully focus on the Serie A with one game per week. Inter's defeat against Bologna is similar to what happened in 2022, when the Nerazzurri lost 2-1 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara and gave to AC Milan the chance to become the Serie A leaders, in a key turnaround that saw the Rossoneri win the Scudetto in the first season of Inzaghi at Inter.

Here's the schedule ahead of the last weeks of Italian soccer:

Schedule

1. Inter, 71 points

Remaining schedule: AS Roma (H), Verona (H), Torino (A), Lazio (H), Como (A)

2. Napoli. 71 points

Remaining schedule: Torino (H), Lecce (A), Genoa (H), Parma (A), Cagliari (H)

A potential final

In case that both Inter and Napoli end the Serie A campaign with the same points, the two teams will play a playoff final that will decide the winner of the league, similarly to how it would also happen for the relegation zone. This scenario was introduced from the 2022-23 season after the season that saw AC Milan win the title against the city rivals, as Inter ended only two points behind AC Milan, and the Scudetto title was decided in the last matchday of the 2021-22 season.