Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+ on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Inter

Current Records: Monza 0-0-0, Inter 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Monza will head out on the road to face off against Inter at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Looking back to last season, Monza wound up perfectly balanced, finishing 14-10-14. On the other hand, Inter assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 23-3-12.

Monza is expected to open their campaign with a loss, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 8-7-10 record as the underdog last season. Monza fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A match netted those bettors $2,347.56. Inter will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 22-3-10 as such last season.

Monza came out on top in a nail-biter against Inter in their previous matchup back in April, sneaking past 1-0. Will the White and Reds repeat their success, or do the Black and Blues have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Odds

Inter is a huge favorite against Monza, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -270 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.