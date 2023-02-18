Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Udinese @ Inter

Current Records: Udinese 7-9-6; Inter 14-2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Udinese are 2-6 against Inter since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Udinese will head out on the road to face off against Inter at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Despite trouble winning, Udinese have kept their last 15 contests to within a goal, so Inter should be prepared for a fight.

Udinese and Sassuolo finished up their game with a 2-2 draw. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Udinese, who haven't won a game since January 30th.

Inter and Sampdoria finished up their game with a 0-0 draw.

Udinese will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. Three points Is up for grabs,so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Udinese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -196 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

