WATCH: Jesse Lingard can't stop scoring amazing goals for Manchester United

The young Englishman is on fire right now for the Red Devils and has 12 goals this season

Let's be honest, please. When you look at the name Jesse Lingard on the Manchester United roster, next to guys like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, he's just an afterthought. He's a guy you probably don't think ends up making little much of an impact. Well, you are wrong. 

Lingard continued his fantastic form on Friday with another breathtaking goal as Manchester United got by Derby County 2-0 in the FA Cup. He scored a late winner with a rocket shot to the upper corner for his eighth goal in his last 10 appearances and fourth goal in as many games. Here it is:

A lovely hit, and a legend is born. The magic of the FA Cup, as they say.

In all seriousness, having a consistent goal scorer emerge is big for Jose Mourinho's side, who have dealt with so many injuries in the final third. That's 11 goals this season for Lingard, and another beauty. 

