WATCH: Jesse Lingard can't stop scoring amazing goals for Manchester United
The young Englishman is on fire right now for the Red Devils and has 12 goals this season
Let's be honest, please. When you look at the name Jesse Lingard on the Manchester United roster, next to guys like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, he's just an afterthought. He's a guy you probably don't think ends up making little much of an impact. Well, you are wrong.
Lingard continued his fantastic form on Friday with another breathtaking goal as Manchester United got by Derby County 2-0 in the FA Cup. He scored a late winner with a rocket shot to the upper corner for his eighth goal in his last 10 appearances and fourth goal in as many games. Here it is:
A lovely hit, and a legend is born. The magic of the FA Cup, as they say.
In all seriousness, having a consistent goal scorer emerge is big for Jose Mourinho's side, who have dealt with so many injuries in the final third. That's 11 goals this season for Lingard, and another beauty.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Messi has clause to leave Barcelona
Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract that activates if this should happen
-
Firmino pushed into stands during derby
Brazilian star Firmino was absolutely furious and went after Mason Holgate
-
Chelsea signs Everton's Barkley
The Englishman could be a great signing if he stays healthy and here's what to know about the...
-
WATCH: Van Dijk scores debut winner
The defender came up big late with a header goal off a corner
-
Chelsea vs. Norwich preview
The Blues are the heavy favorites over the Championship side
-
Tottenham vs. West Ham preview
The Spurs and Hammers meet in another London derby
Add a Comment