Serie A returns to action on Sunday on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Cremonese @ Juventus

Current Records: Cremonese 4-12-18, Juventus 20-6-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Juventus will be playing the full 90 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Cremonese at 2:45 p.m. ET. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Juventus will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Juventus have had a rough go of it against Atalanta in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Sunday. Juventus came out on top against Atalanta by a score of 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Juventus were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Cremonese haven't lost a game since April 23rd, a trend which continued on Saturday. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Spezia. Cremonese's two goals came from Daniel Ciofani at minute 41 and Johan Vasquez at minute 77.

Their wins bumped Juventus to 20-6-8 and Cremonese to 4-12-18. This game might come down to the defense as both teams shut out their opponents in their previous matches.

Odds

Juventus are a huge favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -285 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

