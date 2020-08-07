Who's Playing

Lyon @ Juventus

What to Know

It's been a hot minute, but the Champions League is back in business. Lyon came out ahead 1-0 against Juventus when they last played, oh, five months ago now. Now they'll battle for a spot in the quarter-finals (which, keep in mind, will be single-leg matches due to COVID rule changes) at 3 p.m. ET Friday, August 7th at Allianz Stadium.

