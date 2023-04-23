Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Juventus

Current Records: Napoli 24-3-3, Juventus 18-5-7

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactics cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Juventus are on a 4-game streak of home wins, Napoli a 7-game streak of away wins -- but one of these streaks may end shortly. Juventus will take on Napoli at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. Neither Juventus nor Napoli could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Juventus took three shots at the goal on Sunday, none of which found their mark. They fell just short of Sassuolo by a score of 1-0. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Juventus were shut out in the second half.

Meanwhile, Napoli's last contest on Saturday was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Neither they nor Verona could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 draw. The draw came despite Napoli possessing the ball for 71% of the match.

Juventus suffered a grim 5-1 defeat to Napoli in their previous matchup back in January. Will Juventus have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Napoli are a slight favorite against Juventus, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +159 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.