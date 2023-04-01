Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Juventus

Current Records: Verona 4-7-16; Juventus 17-5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Juventus will be playing the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Verona at 2:45 p.m. ET. Juventus have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

Juventus' only scored once, but it was that goal courtesy of Filip Kostic that made all the difference. Juventus sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 1-0 victory over Inter last Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Juventus.

Meanwhile, Verona haven't won a game since February 19th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They fell to Sampdoria 3-1.

Juventus' victory lifted them to 17-5-5 while Verona's loss dropped them down to 4-7-16. We'll see if Juventus can repeat their recent success, or if Verona bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Juventus are a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -251 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

