WATCH: La Liga goalkeeper's massive kick takes out SkyCam above soccer stadium

SkyCams be warned: Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin can boot it

Skycams, be on high alert. During Sunday's La Liga showdown between Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol, Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin booted the ball down field and nailed the SkyCam near midfield. The damaged ball dropped mid-flight and had to be replaced. The video is stunning:

Never expected to see that. He could have a million tries to hit the SkyCam again, and I don't think he does it. That's some serious height on the ball, let alone having the precision. 

Play resumed with a drop-ball, and here's betting Herrerin goes for a lower trajectory moving forward.

