Landon Donovan scores winning goal for Leon in homecoming friendly against MLS' San Jose Earthquakes

It was a nice little turn and finish from the U.S. national team legend representing Leon of Liga MX

Landon Donovan scored his first goal for Mexican club Leon on Saturday in a friendly against his former club the San Jose Earthquakes, opening the scoring in the first half with a lovely turn and finish. Take a look at what turned out to be the winner in a 1-0 victory:

That has to feel good. He waits on the ball, turns and fires with pace to the first post and leaves the goalkeeper frozen. He's still got it. Fans of Leon hope that is a sign of things to come for the 36-year-old, who retired from pro soccer for the second time last year, only to return in January for the Liga MX club. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES