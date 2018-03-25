Landon Donovan scores winning goal for Leon in homecoming friendly against MLS' San Jose Earthquakes
It was a nice little turn and finish from the U.S. national team legend representing Leon of Liga MX
Landon Donovan scored his first goal for Mexican club Leon on Saturday in a friendly against his former club the San Jose Earthquakes, opening the scoring in the first half with a lovely turn and finish. Take a look at what turned out to be the winner in a 1-0 victory:
That has to feel good. He waits on the ball, turns and fires with pace to the first post and leaves the goalkeeper frozen. He's still got it. Fans of Leon hope that is a sign of things to come for the 36-year-old, who retired from pro soccer for the second time last year, only to return in January for the Liga MX club.
